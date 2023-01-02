Quantum Corporation (QMCO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) is -80.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QMCO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 60.36% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is -2.37% and -12.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -32.96% off its SMA200. QMCO registered -80.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.14%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.93%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.21% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has around 905 employees, a market worth around $111.10M and $386.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.16. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.00% and -81.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (133.40%).

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quantum Corporation (QMCO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quantum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.84M, and float is at 99.10M with Short Float at 0.70%.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Quantum Corporation (QMCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cabrera Brian E,the company’sSVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy. SEC filings show that Cabrera Brian E sold 863 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $1.39 per share for a total of $1200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Quantum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 11 that Moorehead Lewis W. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,370 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 11 and was made at $1.15 per share for $2726.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the QMCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, Lerner James J (President & CEO) disposed off 32,888 shares at an average price of $1.15 for $37821.0. The insider now directly holds 1,894,811 shares of Quantum Corporation (QMCO).

Quantum Corporation (QMCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) that is trading -53.76% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -28.82% lower over the same period.