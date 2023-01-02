RadNet Inc. (RDNT) – The 44.62% Upside Potential Remains

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is -37.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.03 and a high of $30.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RDNT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.92% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.75% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.83, the stock is -4.35% and 1.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -4.04% off its SMA200. RDNT registered -37.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.20%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.47%, and is -3.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) has around 6756 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $1.38B in sales. Fwd P/E is 55.38. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.53% and -38.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RadNet Inc. (RDNT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RadNet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 209.30% this year.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.74M, and float is at 50.08M with Short Float at 2.84%.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at RadNet Inc. (RDNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gordon Christine Nayoma,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gordon Christine Nayoma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $19.57 per share for a total of $58695.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9497.0 shares.

RadNet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that HAMES NORMAN R (Pres and COO-West Operations) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $19.45 per share for $97225.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the RDNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, HAMES NORMAN R (Pres and COO-West Operations) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $20.53 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 280,179 shares of RadNet Inc. (RDNT).

RadNet Inc. (RDNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading -8.70% down over the past 12 months and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is -24.85% lower over the same period. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is -55.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.