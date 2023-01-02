Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is -11.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.23 and a high of $135.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RL stock was last observed hovering at around $104.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $114.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.6% off the consensus price target high of $148.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -17.41% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.67, the stock is -1.83% and 3.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 6.18% off its SMA200. RL registered -10.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.83.

The stock witnessed a -6.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.42%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $6.91B and $6.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.73 and Fwd P/E is 11.90. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.50% and -22.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ralph Lauren Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 653.30% this year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.00M, and float is at 40.20M with Short Float at 11.25%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Andrew Howard,the company’sEVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Andrew Howard sold 4,623 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $129.75 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67945.0 shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is trading -62.28% down over the past 12 months and Tapestry Inc. (TPR) that is -6.69% lower over the same period. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is -38.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.