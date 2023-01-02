ResMed Inc. (RMD) Is Down -20.10% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) is -20.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $189.40 and a high of $263.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RMD stock was last observed hovering at around $209.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24% off its average median price target of $245.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.67% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 6.01% higher than the price target low of $221.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $208.13, the stock is -3.68% and -5.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -6.21% off its SMA200. RMD registered -20.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.52%.

The stock witnessed a -9.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.66%, and is -0.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

ResMed Inc. (RMD) has around 8160 employees, a market worth around $30.67B and $3.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.92 and Fwd P/E is 28.41. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.89% and -21.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

ResMed Inc. (RMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ResMed Inc. (RMD) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ResMed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year.

ResMed Inc. (RMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.43M, and float is at 144.57M with Short Float at 0.66%.

ResMed Inc. (RMD) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at ResMed Inc. (RMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farrell Michael J.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Farrell Michael J. sold 5,675 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $215.63 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

ResMed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that PENDARVIS DAVID (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $229.81 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98672.0 shares of the RMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Leong Justin (President, Asia Latin America) disposed off 3,777 shares at an average price of $229.50 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 59,817 shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD).

ResMed Inc. (RMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) that is trading -65.02% down over the past 12 months and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) that is -43.35% lower over the same period.