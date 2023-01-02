RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) is -78.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIBT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.56% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.56% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is -15.54% and -32.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 4.31% at the moment leaves the stock -78.54% off its SMA200. RIBT registered -79.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.86%.

The stock witnessed a -32.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.62%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.57% over the week and 10.23% over the month.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $4.50M and $39.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.64% and -91.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.60%).

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RiceBran Technologies is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.30% this year.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.24M, and float is at 6.05M with Short Float at 1.57%.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO sold 1,267,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $0.72 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.54 million shares.

RiceBran Technologies disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO (10% Owner) sold a total of 530,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $0.73 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.81 million shares of the RIBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO (10% Owner) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $89505.0. The insider now directly holds 5,340,161 shares of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT).

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is trading 14.16% up over the past 12 months and Seaboard Corporation (SEB) that is -4.76% lower over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 25.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.