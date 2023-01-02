Root Inc. (ROOT) down -91.95% since start of the year

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is -91.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $61.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROOT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $4.49, the stock is -16.79% and -31.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -74.71% off its SMA200. ROOT registered -91.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.86%.

The stock witnessed a -38.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.02%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.39% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

Root Inc. (ROOT) has around 1571 employees, a market worth around $63.31M and $332.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.59% and -92.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.00% this year.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.10M, and float is at 6.53M with Short Float at 22.87%.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Root Inc. (ROOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Malka Meyer,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Malka Meyer sold 14,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $4.76 per share for a total of $70436.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43107.0 shares.

Root Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Malka Meyer (10% Owner) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $4.87 per share for $97476.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57907.0 shares of the ROOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Malka Meyer (10% Owner) disposed off 19,536 shares at an average price of $4.76 for $92901.0. The insider now directly holds 77,907 shares of Root Inc. (ROOT).

Root Inc. (ROOT): Who are the competitors?

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is 25.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.