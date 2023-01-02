SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Is Down -38.69% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) is -38.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.48 and a high of $14.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPNE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.19% off the consensus price target high of $26.25 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -23.7% lower than the price target low of $6.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.35, the stock is 13.23% and 20.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 5.43% at the moment leaves the stock 11.26% off its SMA200. SPNE registered -37.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.21%.

The stock witnessed a 11.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.01%, and is 12.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) has around 523 employees, a market worth around $299.01M and $229.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.37% and -41.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.04M, and float is at 33.98M with Short Float at 1.00%.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maniar Shweta,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Maniar Shweta sold 3,786 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $30288.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23993.0 shares.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that Standish Beau (President, Enabling Tech) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $5.73 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SPNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Gaeta Renee (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $12.03 for $24060.0. The insider now directly holds 20,113 shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE).

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -20.84% down over the past 12 months.