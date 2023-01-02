SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -4.33% Change This Year

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) is -4.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.30 and a high of $64.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEIC stock was last observed hovering at around $58.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.99% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.30, the stock is -2.66% and 0.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 4.19% off its SMA200. SEIC registered -4.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.35%.

The stock witnessed a -6.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.86%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) has around 4371 employees, a market worth around $7.92B and $2.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.97 and Fwd P/E is 16.52. Profit margin for the company is 25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.92% and -9.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SEI Investments Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.10% this year.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.20M, and float is at 110.51M with Short Float at 1.28%.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at SEI Investments Company (SEIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCARTHY KATHRYN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MCCARTHY KATHRYN sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $59.25 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71700.0 shares.

SEI Investments Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that WEST ALFRED P JR (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 6,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $58.19 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.94 million shares of the SEIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, WEST ALFRED P JR (Executive Chairman) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $58.03 for $5.8 million. The insider now directly holds 8,948,424 shares of SEI Investments Company (SEIC).

SEI Investments Company (SEIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -1.44% down over the past 12 months and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -38.31% lower over the same period. First Republic Bank (FRC) is -41.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.