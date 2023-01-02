ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Is Down -18.87% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) is -18.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.53 and a high of $97.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFBS stock was last observed hovering at around $69.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.69% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.29% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.91, the stock is -1.95% and -5.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -14.93% off its SMA200. SFBS registered -19.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.92%.

The stock witnessed a -9.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.86%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) has around 502 employees, a market worth around $3.78B and $498.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.82 and Fwd P/E is 13.96. Profit margin for the company is 47.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.46% and -29.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.32M, and float is at 49.83M with Short Float at 4.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROUGHTON THOMAS A,the company’sChairman, President, and CEO. SEC filings show that BROUGHTON THOMAS A bought 196 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $69.97 per share for a total of $13714.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54986.0 shares.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that FOSHEE WILLIAM M (CFO, EVP) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $92.89 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the SFBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, TUDER IRMA LOYA (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $76.60 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 42,215 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS).

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -0.84% down over the past 12 months and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) that is 6.07% higher over the same period. Cadence Bank (CADE) is -17.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.