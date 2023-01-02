Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) down -37.73% since start of the year

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) is -37.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.63 and a high of $26.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHEN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.82% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -5.87% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.88, the stock is -8.89% and -14.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -23.92% off its SMA200. SHEN registered -38.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.99%.

The stock witnessed a -18.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.70%, and is -4.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) has around 860 employees, a market worth around $801.15M and $260.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.60% and -40.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 201.20% this year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.18M, and float is at 48.02M with Short Float at 2.32%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TORMEY HEATHER K,the company’sVP & Chief HRO. SEC filings show that TORMEY HEATHER K sold 2,834 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $21.45 per share for a total of $60787.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that FRENCH CHRISTOPHER E (President) bought a total of 11,670 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $21.43 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SHEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, RIEGER DEREK (VP-Legal/Gen Counsel & Sec) acquired 487 shares at an average price of $21.23 for $10341.0. The insider now directly holds 564 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN).

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -59.03% down over the past 12 months and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is -48.50% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is -1.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.