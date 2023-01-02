Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Is Up 51.60% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) is 51.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.30 and a high of $14.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.43% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.93, the stock is 0.20% and -10.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -10.60% off its SMA200. SOI registered 54.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.97%.

The stock witnessed a -9.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.09%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $462.84M and $281.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.59 and Fwd P/E is 7.37. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.62% and -32.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 96.10% this year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.60M, and float is at 31.51M with Short Float at 0.89%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zartler William A,the company’sCHAIRMAN AND CEO. SEC filings show that Zartler William A sold 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $9.50 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that BURKE JAMES R (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $12.32 per share for $86240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13439.0 shares of the SOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Zartler William A (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.47 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 561,175 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI).

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) that is trading 64.04% up over the past 12 months and NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) that is 157.38% higher over the same period. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is 33.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.