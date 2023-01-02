Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) on Track to Reach $494.00 in a Year

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is -8.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $325.00 and a high of $493.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDY stock was last observed hovering at around $398.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $494.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.35% off the consensus price target high of $515.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.53% higher than the price target low of $447.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $399.91, the stock is -1.68% and -0.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 0.12% off its SMA200. TDY registered -8.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.34%.

The stock witnessed a -4.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.50%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $18.66B and $5.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.37 and Fwd P/E is 20.96. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.05% and -19.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.80M, and float is at 46.26M with Short Float at 1.63%.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAIN SUE,the company’sSenior VP & CFO. SEC filings show that MAIN SUE sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $420.03 per share for a total of $3.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39349.0 shares.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that VON SCHACK WESLEY W (Director) sold a total of 1,459 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $423.99 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11924.0 shares of the TDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, SMITH MICHAEL T (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $419.49 for $1.68 million. The insider now directly holds 56,073 shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY).

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) that is trading 41.89% up over the past 12 months and Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is 3.67% higher over the same period. Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) is -11.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.