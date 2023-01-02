The Buckle Inc. (BKE) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 24.42% Upside

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is 7.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.50 and a high of $46.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKE stock was last observed hovering at around $45.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.42% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 24.42% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.35, the stock is 1.65% and 8.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 31.67% off its SMA200. BKE registered 6.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.09%.

The stock witnessed a 3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.24%, and is 2.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $1.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.96 and Fwd P/E is 9.16. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.13% and -2.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (80.70%).

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Buckle Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.30% this year.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.21M, and float is at 30.15M with Short Float at 9.57%.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at The Buckle Inc. (BKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FAIRFIELD BILL L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FAIRFIELD BILL L bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $28.88 per share for a total of $5776.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46508.0 shares.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -44.07% down over the past 12 months and Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) that is -29.67% lower over the same period. The Gap Inc. (GPS) is -36.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.