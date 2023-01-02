The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 12.68% Change This Year

The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) is 12.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.29 and a high of $97.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENSG stock was last observed hovering at around $95.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $102.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.9% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.41% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.61, the stock is 0.55% and 2.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 11.90% off its SMA200. ENSG registered 13.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.48.

The stock witnessed a -0.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.01%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) has around 25900 employees, a market worth around $5.30B and $2.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.23 and Fwd P/E is 20.59. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.60% and -2.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Ensign Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.88M, and float is at 53.44M with Short Float at 3.23%.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daniels Lee A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Daniels Lee A sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $95.20 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47504.0 shares.

The Ensign Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Shaw Daren (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $92.53 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37000.0 shares of the ENSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Shaw Daren (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $94.00 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 39,000 shares of The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG).

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) that is trading -81.03% down over the past 12 months and Sonida Senior Living Inc. (SNDA) that is -55.77% lower over the same period.