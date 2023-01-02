These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) is -25.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.57 and a high of $208.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNXC stock was last observed hovering at around $134.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $167.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.47% off the consensus price target high of $174.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 16.78% higher than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.16, the stock is 6.42% and 9.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -2.66% off its SMA200. CNXC registered -25.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.90%.

The stock witnessed a 8.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.29%, and is 2.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) has around 290000 employees, a market worth around $6.93B and $6.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.43 and Fwd P/E is 10.57. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.65% and -36.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Concentrix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.20% this year.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.19M, and float is at 43.39M with Short Float at 0.83%.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Insider Activity

A total of 155 insider transactions have happened at Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 147 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POLK DENNIS,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that POLK DENNIS sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $122.32 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15507.0 shares.

Concentrix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that POLK DENNIS (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $121.64 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15507.0 shares of the CNXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, Twomey Cormac J (EVP, Global Ops & Delivery) disposed off 2,213 shares at an average price of $119.63 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 25,319 shares of Concentrix Corporation (CNXC).