These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) is -46.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.28 and a high of $171.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOXF stock was last observed hovering at around $92.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $126.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.42% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.77% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.23, the stock is -7.63% and -4.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 0.60% off its SMA200. FOXF registered -45.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.85%.

The stock witnessed a -14.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.36%, and is -0.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $3.91B and $1.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.34 and Fwd P/E is 15.68. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.68% and -46.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 74.00% this year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.28M, and float is at 42.20M with Short Float at 6.06%.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENNISON MICHAEL C.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DENNISON MICHAEL C. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $110.00 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70223.0 shares.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Fletcher Thomas L. ( (A)) sold a total of 275 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $91.39 per share for $25132.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4036.0 shares of the FOXF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, FETTER ELIZABETH A (Director) disposed off 2,600 shares at an average price of $99.32 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 2,056 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF).

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visteon Corporation (VC) that is trading 18.70% up over the past 12 months and China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) that is 120.53% higher over the same period. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is -15.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.