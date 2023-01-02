These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX)

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) is -35.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.59 and a high of $17.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $9.95, the stock is -2.16% and -12.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 5.18% at the moment leaves the stock -11.51% off its SMA200. MAX registered -36.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.77%.

The stock witnessed a -16.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.71%, and is -2.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has around 149 employees, a market worth around $589.24M and $496.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.09% and -42.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

MediaAlpha Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.21M, and float is at 40.64M with Short Float at 2.17%.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thompson Patrick Ryan. SEC filings show that Thompson Patrick Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $8.59 per share for a total of $85920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83552.0 shares.

MediaAlpha Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Thompson Patrick Ryanbought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $10.29 per share for $51425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49090.0 shares of the MAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Thompson Patrick Ryan () acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.65 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 44,090 shares of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX).

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -39.65% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -39.23% lower over the same period.