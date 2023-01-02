Things appear to be looking up for Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) is 78.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.49 and a high of $82.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGYS stock was last observed hovering at around $80.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.07% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.07% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.14, the stock is 12.11% and 20.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 57.09% off its SMA200. AGYS registered 78.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.69%.

The stock witnessed a 19.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.98%, and is 1.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $181.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 244.26 and Fwd P/E is 78.59. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.32% and -3.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agilysys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.10% this year.

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.65M, and float is at 23.93M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Biswas Prabuddha,the company’sCTO & SVP of Technology. SEC filings show that Biswas Prabuddha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $64.52 per share for a total of $64520.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73965.0 shares.

Agilysys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Biswas Prabuddha (CTO & SVP of Technology) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $64.07 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74965.0 shares of the AGYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, MUTCH JOHN (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $49.46 for $98920.0. The insider now directly holds 38,423 shares of Agilysys Inc. (AGYS).

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NCR Corporation (NCR) that is trading -41.52% down over the past 12 months and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) that is -41.77% lower over the same period. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is -16.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.