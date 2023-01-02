Things appear to be looking up for IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS)

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) is -42.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.67 and a high of $35.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IGMS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.67% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 22.68% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.01, the stock is -9.63% and -13.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 4.87% at the moment leaves the stock -11.93% off its SMA200. IGMS registered -42.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.40%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -22.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.20%, and is 1.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) has around 242 employees, a market worth around $694.52M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.25% and -52.72% from its 52-week high.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IGM Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.50% this year.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.03M, and float is at 17.95M with Short Float at 20.27%.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tahir Misbah,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tahir Misbah sold 3,801 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $76020.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27090.0 shares.

IGM Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Takimoto Chris H (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 5,430 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $18.98 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30557.0 shares of the IGMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Tahir Misbah (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,283 shares at an average price of $18.98 for $43339.0. The insider now directly holds 30,891 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS).

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.52% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 18.89% higher over the same period.