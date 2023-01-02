Things appear to be looking up for Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) is -17.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $152.01 and a high of $276.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCTY stock was last observed hovering at around $197.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.51% off its average median price target of $265.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.23% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 15.54% higher than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $194.26, the stock is -3.66% and -7.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -7.11% off its SMA200. PCTY registered -18.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $208.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $209.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.59%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $11.01B and $924.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 121.64 and Fwd P/E is 39.87. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.79% and -29.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.45M, and float is at 40.82M with Short Float at 4.70%.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 95 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sarowitz Steven I,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Sarowitz Steven I sold 65,431 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $211.08 per share for a total of $13.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.97 million shares.

Paylocity Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Sarowitz Steven I (Director) sold a total of 69,888 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $198.55 per share for $13.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.04 million shares of the PCTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Sarowitz Steven I (Director) disposed off 89,681 shares at an average price of $201.36 for $18.06 million. The insider now directly holds 11,107,742 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY).

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Workday Inc. (WDAY) that is trading -39.48% down over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is -15.31% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -7.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.5% from the last report on Oct 13, 2022 to stand at a total of 1.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.52.