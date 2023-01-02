Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is -40.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $281.11 and a high of $544.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TYL stock was last observed hovering at around $325.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.06%.

Currently trading at $322.41, the stock is -0.68% and -0.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -10.44% off its SMA200. TYL registered -40.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.44%.

The stock witnessed a -5.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.22%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) has around 7176 employees, a market worth around $13.55B and $1.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.71 and Fwd P/E is 41.52. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.69% and -40.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tyler Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.50% this year.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.60M, and float is at 41.18M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carter Glenn A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Carter Glenn A sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $343.49 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1287.0 shares.

Tyler Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that MILLER BRIAN K (Executive VP and CFO) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $321.73 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24150.0 shares of the TYL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Puckett Jeffrey David (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 3,906 shares at an average price of $390.15 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 3,569 shares of Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL).

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -48.07% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -7.12% lower over the same period. SAP SE (SAP) is -26.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.