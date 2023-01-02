Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:UCTT Stock Is Going Next

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) is -42.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.32 and a high of $60.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UCTT stock was last observed hovering at around $33.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.66% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 2.5% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.15, the stock is -4.93% and 0.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 2.49% off its SMA200. UCTT registered -42.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.78.

The stock witnessed a -6.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.74%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) has around 5860 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $2.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.56 and Fwd P/E is 12.56. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.15% and -45.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.50% this year.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.40M, and float is at 44.51M with Short Float at 1.85%.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Palfrey Jamie J.,the company’sSVP, Global Human Resources. SEC filings show that Palfrey Jamie J. sold 1,151 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $34.74 per share for a total of $39986.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21430.0 shares.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Chinnasami Vijayan S. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $35.08 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the UCTT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Cho Paul Yoonku (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 2,949 shares at an average price of $29.41 for $86732.0. The insider now directly holds 15,272 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT).

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Azenta Inc. (AZTA) that is trading -43.57% down over the past 12 months and Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is -52.55% lower over the same period. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) is -7.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.