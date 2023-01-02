Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -46.77% Change This Year

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is -46.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $8.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -0.67% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.53, the stock is 3.32% and 19.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 3.42% at the moment leaves the stock -5.37% off its SMA200. VRA registered -46.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.42%.

The stock witnessed a 19.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.50%, and is 8.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) has around 2490 employees, a market worth around $135.22M and $502.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.51% and -49.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vera Bradley Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 198.70% this year.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.06M, and float is at 22.66M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Philip Frances P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Philip Frances P sold 9,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $7.54 per share for a total of $70085.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55597.0 shares.

Vera Bradley Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Schmults Edward M (Director) sold a total of 17,446 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $7.50 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44443.0 shares of the VRA stock.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -44.28% down over the past 12 months and Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) that is -12.37% lower over the same period. Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is -6.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.