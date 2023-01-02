Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:VWE Stock Is Going Next

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) is -72.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.13 and a high of $12.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VWE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $3.26, the stock is -7.59% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -48.02% off its SMA200. VWE registered -72.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.36%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.69%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.44% over the week and 8.63% over the month.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) has around 586 employees, a market worth around $195.89M and $315.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.34. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.05% and -73.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.90% this year.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.82M, and float is at 33.15M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $3.72 per share for a total of $4.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.67 million shares.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that WALSH PAUL S (Director) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $3.60 per share for $45000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48456.0 shares of the VWE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Roney Patrick A (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $3.23 for $80625.0. The insider now directly holds 210,400 shares of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE).