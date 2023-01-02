Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) is -81.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $3.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRPX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is -19.58% and -27.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -6.42% at the moment leaves the stock -55.15% off its SMA200. VRPX registered -81.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.51%.

The stock witnessed a -25.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.71%, and is -14.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.66% over the week and 10.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -4.26% and -83.04% from its 52-week high.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.70% this year.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.71M, and float is at 8.70M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sendrow Jerrold,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Sendrow Jerrold bought 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $1.29 per share for a total of $5805.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9006.0 shares.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Mack Anthony P. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 75,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $1.34 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the VRPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Floyd Eric (Director) acquired 4,479 shares at an average price of $1.36 for $6107.0. The insider now directly holds 8,018 shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX).