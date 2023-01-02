Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -32.93% Change This Year

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE) is -32.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.85 and a high of $27.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIE stock was last observed hovering at around $18.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $18.23, the stock is -2.32% and -3.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -9.60% off its SMA200. NIE registered -32.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.04%.

The stock witnessed a -7.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.46%, and is 0.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.15% and -33.57% from its 52-week high.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.71M, and float is at 27.70M with Short Float at -.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DeCotis Deborah A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DeCotis Deborah A bought 190 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $26.42 per share for a total of $5020.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 190.0 shares.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that McLoughlin Philip R (Director) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $26.11 per share for $10444.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 400.0 shares of the NIE stock.