VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -61.86% Change This Year

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is -61.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.47 and a high of $19.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VZIO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $7.41, the stock is -13.22% and -24.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -20.55% off its SMA200. VZIO registered -61.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.78%.

The stock witnessed a -27.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.22%, and is -6.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $1.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.18. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.53% and -62.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -151.40% this year.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.80M, and float is at 55.05M with Short Float at 6.17%.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Townsend Adam R.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Townsend Adam R. sold 19,933 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $11.02 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

VIZIO Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Townsend Adam R. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 67 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $11.10 per share for $744.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the VZIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd. (10% Owner) disposed off 82,236 shares at an average price of $10.91 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 10,896,576 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO).