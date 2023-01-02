What should you know before buying stock in Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) is 1.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.53 and a high of $13.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TBPH stock was last observed hovering at around $11.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.95% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -40.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.22, the stock is 2.43% and 5.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 15.66% off its SMA200. TBPH registered 2.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.31%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.65%, and is -1.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) has around 158 employees, a market worth around $757.24M and $51.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.00% and -14.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.80%).

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.60% this year.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.52M, and float is at 59.94M with Short Float at 13.73%.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Winningham Rick E,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Winningham Rick E sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $11.19 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.35 million shares.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that GRAHAM RICHARD A (SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT) sold a total of 2,084 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $10.73 per share for $22361.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the TBPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Hindman Andrew A. (SVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 65,000 shares at an average price of $11.02 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 409,771 shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH).

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) that is trading 20.15% up over the past 12 months and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) that is -52.03% lower over the same period. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is 4.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.