What should you know before buying stock in UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI)

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is -13.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.12 and a high of $94.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UFPI stock was last observed hovering at around $79.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53%.

Currently trading at $79.25, the stock is -1.56% and 3.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 2.26% off its SMA200. UFPI registered -12.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.62%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.83%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $4.92B and $9.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.12 and Fwd P/E is 9.96. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.59% and -16.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.50% this year.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.88M, and float is at 59.84M with Short Float at 2.12%.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEBSTER PATRICK M,the company’sPresident and COO. SEC filings show that WEBSTER PATRICK M sold 27,996 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $90.73 per share for a total of $2.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

UFP Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that MISSAD MATTHEW J (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $93.21 per share for $1.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the UFPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, COLE MICHAEL R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,438 shares at an average price of $89.00 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 157,289 shares of UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI).