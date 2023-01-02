Why CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) is -23.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.53 and a high of $43.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CINC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.52% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 44.14% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.29, the stock is 3.56% and -42.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.85% at the moment leaves the stock -47.75% off its SMA200. CINC registered a loss of -39.70% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.01.

The stock witnessed a 4.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.55%, and is 5.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 16.71% and -71.52% from its 52-week high.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CinCor Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.90% this year.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.81M, and float is at 38.84M with Short Float at 5.79%.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sofinnova Partners SAS,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sofinnova Partners SAS bought 133,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $4.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.22 million shares.

CinCor Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that 5AM Partners VI, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $30.00 per share for $18.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.95 million shares of the CINC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 83,000 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $2.49 million. The insider now directly holds 4,209,470 shares of CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC).