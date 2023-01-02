Why New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) is 20.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.79 and a high of $51.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NJR stock was last observed hovering at around $50.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $49.62, the stock is 0.56% and 5.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 10.23% off its SMA200. NJR registered 21.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.08%.

The stock witnessed a -0.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.22%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has around 1288 employees, a market worth around $4.82B and $2.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.40 and Fwd P/E is 18.17. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.30% and -3.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

New Jersey Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.40% this year.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.23M, and float is at 95.89M with Short Float at 4.05%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Migliaccio Patrick J.,the company’sSenior VP and COO, NJNG. SEC filings show that Migliaccio Patrick J. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $49.16 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40169.0 shares.

New Jersey Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Migliaccio Patrick J. (Senior VP and COO, NJNG) sold a total of 2,690 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $45.25 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36016.0 shares of the NJR stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading -0.74% down over the past 12 months and South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) that is 36.03% higher over the same period. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is 12.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.