Why PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is -16.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.29 and a high of $88.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSMT stock was last observed hovering at around $61.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $83.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.47% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 21.06% higher than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.78, the stock is -5.79% and -9.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -12.82% off its SMA200. PSMT registered -16.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.68%.

The stock witnessed a -14.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.54%, and is -2.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $4.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.02 and Fwd P/E is 14.79. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.98% and -31.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PriceSmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.62M, and float is at 30.42M with Short Float at 1.49%.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Insider Activity

A total of 150 insider transactions have happened at PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 124 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Calvo Rodrigo,the company’sEVP-Real Estate. SEC filings show that Calvo Rodrigo sold 472 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $71.53 per share for a total of $33762.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19988.0 shares.

PriceSmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Von Chong Jesus (EVP-Foods Merchandising) sold a total of 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $71.69 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26134.0 shares of the PSMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, ZURCHER EDGAR (Director) disposed off 2,867 shares at an average price of $70.80 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 9,234 shares of PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT).

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 4.42% up over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is -19.05% lower over the same period. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is -14.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.