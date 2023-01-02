Why should you keep an eye on Axos Financial Inc. (AX)?

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) is -31.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.91 and a high of $61.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AX stock was last observed hovering at around $39.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.22% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.12% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.22, the stock is 0.68% and -0.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -3.37% off its SMA200. AX registered -31.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.87%.

The stock witnessed a -4.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.66%, and is 2.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has around 1335 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $725.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.65 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.71% and -38.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axos Financial Inc. (AX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axos Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.50% this year.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.85M, and float is at 53.52M with Short Float at 3.58%.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Axos Financial Inc. (AX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PITTERS RON,the company’sSVP, Head of Axos Securities. SEC filings show that PITTERS RON sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $42.54 per share for a total of $85080.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11315.0 shares.

Axos Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Nick Mosich (Director) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $40.58 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77694.0 shares of the AX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Dada Uzair (Director) disposed off 2,334 shares at an average price of $40.60 for $94760.0. The insider now directly holds 20,073 shares of Axos Financial Inc. (AX).