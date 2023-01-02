Why should you keep an eye on Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)?

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) is -56.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.43 and a high of $76.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUBI stock was last observed hovering at around $28.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.51% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 27.33% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.34, the stock is -2.16% and -8.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -23.22% off its SMA200. CUBI registered -56.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.33%.

The stock witnessed a -12.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.87%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) has around 636 employees, a market worth around $932.39M and $829.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.28 and Fwd P/E is 4.69. Profit margin for the company is 35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.23% and -62.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.90%).

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Customers Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.00% this year.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.46M, and float is at 30.94M with Short Float at 4.86%.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Banks Bernard Bennett,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Banks Bernard Bennett bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $39.97 per share for a total of $19986.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2156.0 shares.

Customers Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Sidhu Samvir S. (President, CEO) bought a total of 2,965 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $42.10 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80637.0 shares of the CUBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Leibold Carla A (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $42.10 for $42100.0. The insider now directly holds 68,348 shares of Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI).

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) that is trading -42.51% down over the past 12 months and Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) that is -11.91% lower over the same period. Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is 28.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.