Why should you keep an eye on Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)?

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) is -65.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $4.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIXX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.7% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $2.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is -8.16% and -14.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 7.69% at the moment leaves the stock -35.86% off its SMA200. FIXX registered -65.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.15%.

The stock witnessed a -18.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.74%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.14% over the week and 9.00% over the month.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) has around 224 employees, a market worth around $67.30M and $3.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.15% and -70.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.50%).

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Homology Medicines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.45M, and float is at 52.23M with Short Float at 1.31%.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cohn Gabriel,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Cohn Gabriel sold 1,661 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $3.78 per share for a total of $6279.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2629.0 shares.

Homology Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Seymour Albert (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 1,661 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $3.78 per share for $6279.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the FIXX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Kelly Timothy P (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 1,406 shares at an average price of $3.78 for $5315.0. The insider now directly holds 2,224 shares of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX).