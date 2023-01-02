Why should you keep an eye on Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)?

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) is -29.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.14 and a high of $43.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VBTX stock was last observed hovering at around $28.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65%.

Currently trading at $28.08, the stock is -2.94% and -7.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock -11.17% off its SMA200. VBTX registered -29.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.24%.

The stock witnessed a -14.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.60%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) has around 690 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $382.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.02 and Fwd P/E is 7.71. Profit margin for the company is 38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.42% and -35.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 87.70% this year.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.98M, and float is at 52.22M with Short Float at 3.16%.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILLIAM FALLON,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WILLIAM FALLON bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $32.14 per share for a total of $64280.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Veritex Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Riebe Michael Clayton (Chief Credit Officer) bought a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $30.45 per share for $21315.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27367.0 shares of the VBTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Earley Terry (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 1,180 shares at an average price of $30.50 for $35990.0. The insider now directly holds 7,980 shares of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX).

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) that is trading 35.31% up over the past 12 months and Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) that is -31.74% lower over the same period.