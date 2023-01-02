Will Brady Corporation (BRC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is -12.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.52 and a high of $55.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRC stock was last observed hovering at around $47.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.71% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.88% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.10, the stock is 1.33% and 1.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 2.40% off its SMA200. BRC registered -13.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.19%.

The stock witnessed a -1.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.87%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Brady Corporation (BRC) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.64 and Fwd P/E is 12.32. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.24% and -15.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Brady Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

Brady Corporation (BRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.87M, and float is at 44.31M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Brady Corporation (BRC) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Brady Corporation (BRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRIS FRANK W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HARRIS FRANK W sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $48.10 per share for a total of $48100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20441.0 shares.

Brady Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that BRUNO ELIZABETH P (Director) sold a total of 4,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $48.32 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the BRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Shaller Russell (SRVP & Pres., Ident Solns) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $43.50 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 69,938 shares of Brady Corporation (BRC).

Brady Corporation (BRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) that is trading 2.66% up over the past 12 months and Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) that is -57.09% lower over the same period. 3M Company (MMM) is -32.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.