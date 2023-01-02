Will HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is 39.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.61 and a high of $79.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HQY stock was last observed hovering at around $61.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.97% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 17.81% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.64, the stock is -1.92% and -7.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -4.70% off its SMA200. HQY registered 40.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.88%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.23%, and is 1.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has around 3688 employees, a market worth around $5.16B and $831.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.59. Profit margin for the company is -7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.34% and -22.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HealthEquity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -556.40% this year.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.57M, and float is at 82.87M with Short Float at 3.40%.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wellborn Gayle Furgurson,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wellborn Gayle Furgurson sold 5,237 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $62.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12023.0 shares.

HealthEquity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that Ladd Delano (EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY) sold a total of 5,897 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $75.00 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37471.0 shares of the HQY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, Trittschuh Larry L (EVP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER) disposed off 11,526 shares at an average price of $70.00 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 27,961 shares of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY).

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY): Who are the competitors?

AMERCO (UHAL) is -16.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.