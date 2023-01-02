Will Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) is -89.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $11.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPID stock was last observed hovering at around $1.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 87.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is -30.42% and -49.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -8.87% at the moment leaves the stock -70.89% off its SMA200. RPID registered -89.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.82%.

The stock witnessed a -44.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.02%, and is -22.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.35% over the week and 10.96% over the month.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $52.10M and $18.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -5.83% and -90.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.40% this year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.52M, and float is at 31.44M with Short Float at 0.29%.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $4.66 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.9 million shares.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 10,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $4.99 per share for $50367.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.88 million shares of the RPID stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) acquired 47,117 shares at an average price of $4.76 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 2,869,154 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID).

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 43.83% up over the past 12 months and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is -17.25% lower over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is 2.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.