Will Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is 6.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.08 and a high of $245.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNA stock was last observed hovering at around $230.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.72% off its average median price target of $231.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.4% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -34.41% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $228.49, the stock is -1.65% and -0.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 4.99% off its SMA200. SNA registered 6.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.52.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.48%, and is 1.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) has around 12800 employees, a market worth around $12.24B and $4.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.85 and Fwd P/E is 13.71. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.21% and -6.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snap-on Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year.

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.20M, and float is at 52.24M with Short Float at 5.27%.

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pagliari Aldo John,the company’sSr VP – Finance & CFO. SEC filings show that Pagliari Aldo John sold 8,090 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $236.77 per share for a total of $1.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77541.0 shares.

Snap-on Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Banerjee Anup R (Sr VP & Chief Devel. Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $240.86 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3946.0 shares of the SNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Boyd Iain (VP – Operations Development) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $238.61 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 6,244 shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA).

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -19.20% down over the past 12 months and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) that is -10.23% lower over the same period.