Are we looking at the next big move in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is -15.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.28 and a high of $62.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IR stock was last observed hovering at around $52.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $52.25, the stock is -1.43% and 0.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 8.80% off its SMA200. IR registered -14.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.52%.

The stock witnessed a -3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.78%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $21.38B and $5.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.05 and Fwd P/E is 21.17. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.00% and -16.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 920.50% this year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 404.93M, and float is at 404.10M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reynal Vicente. SEC filings show that Reynal Vicente sold 10,893 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $53.02 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Scheske Michael J (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,743 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $53.43 per share for $93128.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7110.0 shares of the IR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Schiesl Andrew R (See Remarks) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $52.39 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 60,928 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR).

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading 25.36% up over the past 12 months.