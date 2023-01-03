Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is -62.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.52 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRMK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is -5.98% and -21.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -44.74% off its SMA200. BRMK registered -62.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.80%.

The stock witnessed a -12.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.33%, and is -4.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $482.49M and $116.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.04 and Fwd P/E is 6.87. Profit margin for the company is 50.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.28% and -63.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.88M, and float is at 127.27M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ward Brian Phillip,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ward Brian Phillip bought 31,925 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $6.26 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.