Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) is -47.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $7.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -36.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.73, the stock is -5.11% and -23.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -44.56% off its SMA200. BKD registered -46.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.74%.

The stock witnessed a -13.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.07%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $513.70M and $2.77B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.60% and -64.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.10%).

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -220.70% this year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.79M, and float is at 181.90M with Short Float at 9.54%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BUMSTEAD FRANK M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $3.09 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that BAIER LUCINDA M (President and CEO) sold a total of 73,991 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $6.76 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.72 million shares of the BKD stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) that is trading -81.03% down over the past 12 months and Sonida Senior Living Inc. (SNDA) that is -55.77% lower over the same period.