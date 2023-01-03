Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is 30.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.72 and a high of $57.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPB stock was last observed hovering at around $56.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $56.75, the stock is 1.13% and 6.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 15.47% off its SMA200. CPB registered 31.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.03%.

The stock witnessed a 5.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.44%, and is -0.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $16.98B and $8.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.58 and Fwd P/E is 18.02. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.01% and -1.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.20% this year.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 299.00M, and float is at 192.10M with Short Float at 8.34%.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Campbell Soup Company (CPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ciongoli Adam G.,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Ciongoli Adam G. sold 37,354 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $56.86 per share for a total of $2.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99385.0 shares.

Campbell Soup Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Sanzio Anthony (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $56.10 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12645.0 shares of the CPB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Ciongoli Adam G. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 44,232 shares at an average price of $56.46 for $2.5 million. The insider now directly holds 136,739 shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB).

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 1.37% up over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is 14.16% higher over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 25.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.