Check out this: Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) could be on the verge of a big rally

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is -31.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.61 and a high of $74.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $49.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $48.89, the stock is -4.96% and -6.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -12.44% off its SMA200. FTNT registered -32.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.78%.

The stock witnessed a -8.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.49%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has around 12091 employees, a market worth around $38.44B and $4.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.67 and Fwd P/E is 35.07. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.74% and -33.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.70% this year.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 786.20M, and float is at 633.43M with Short Float at 2.06%.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jensen Keith,the company’sCFO & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Jensen Keith sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $55.60 per share for a total of $11120.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10920.0 shares.

Fortinet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Jensen Keith (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 50 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $53.46 per share for $2673.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11120.0 shares of the FTNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Whittle John (VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC) disposed off 3,125 shares at an average price of $55.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 12,876 shares of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -25.12% down over the past 12 months and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) that is -49.61% lower over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -25.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.