Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Is Down -49.93% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) is -49.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.98 and a high of $30.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPNG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $14.71, the stock is -12.96% and -16.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.07 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -10.12% off its SMA200. CPNG registered -50.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.19%.

The stock witnessed a -24.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.76%, and is -5.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has around 68000 employees, a market worth around $25.95B and $20.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 89.15. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.81% and -51.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.20%).

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -234.30% this year.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.58B with Short Float at 1.85%.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Coupang Inc. (CPNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $18.26 per share for a total of $3.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70.65 million shares.

Coupang Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that SVF Investments (UK) Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 35,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $18.50 per share for $647.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 426.16 million shares of the CPNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Sun Benjamin (Director) disposed off 84,602 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $1.69 million. The insider now directly holds 2,239,473 shares of Coupang Inc. (CPNG).