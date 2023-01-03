Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is -84.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 52.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is -14.02% and -29.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -57.23% off its SMA200. DBD registered -84.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.53%.

The stock witnessed a -33.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.80%, and is -2.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.28% over the week and 9.92% over the month.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $113.10M and $3.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.96. Profit margin for the company is -13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.70% and -87.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.00% this year.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.10M, and float is at 71.41M with Short Float at 15.15%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COSTELLO ELLEN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COSTELLO ELLEN bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $3.29 per share for a total of $39480.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that BESANKO BRUCE H (Director) bought a total of 7,152 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $3.50 per share for $25032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the DBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L (EVP and CFO) acquired 14,784 shares at an average price of $3.40 for $50295.0. The insider now directly holds 447,340 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD).

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading -42.60% down over the past 12 months and The Brink’s Company (BCO) that is -18.46% lower over the same period. NCR Corporation (NCR) is -41.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.