Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Is Down -24.95% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) is -24.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FREQ stock was last observed hovering at around $3.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $3.85, the stock is 73.31% and 85.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 18.83% at the moment leaves the stock 109.58% off its SMA200. FREQ registered -30.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 163.70%.

The stock witnessed a 73.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.08%, and is 78.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.86% over the week and 10.92% over the month.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $114.19M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 285.00% and -33.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.60%).

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.90% this year.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.25M, and float is at 32.49M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mitrano Richard J.,the company’sVP Finance & Operations. SEC filings show that Mitrano Richard J. sold 2,184 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $1.54 per share for a total of $3363.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30995.0 shares.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that Loose Christopher R. (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 4,415 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $1.53 per share for $6755.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50050.0 shares of the FREQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, McCubbin Quentin (Chief Manufacturing Officer) disposed off 6,569 shares at an average price of $1.52 for $9985.0. The insider now directly holds 38,340 shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ).