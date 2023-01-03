Hologic Inc. (HOLX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is -2.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.78 and a high of $80.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOLX stock was last observed hovering at around $76.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.88% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -10.34% lower than the price target low of $67.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.81, the stock is -0.35% and 2.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 4.25% off its SMA200. HOLX registered -2.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.66%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.95%, and is -0.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has around 6944 employees, a market worth around $18.71B and $4.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.62 and Fwd P/E is 19.00. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.14% and -7.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hologic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 250.28M, and float is at 244.05M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Hologic Inc. (HOLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hellmann Elisabeth A,the company’sSVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Hellmann Elisabeth A sold 1,649 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $76.40 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8545.0 shares.

Hologic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that MACMILLAN STEPHEN P (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 33,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $75.65 per share for $2.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.31 million shares of the HOLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Thornal Kevin R (Group Pres, Global Diagnostics) disposed off 19,118 shares at an average price of $75.32 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 62,368 shares of Hologic Inc. (HOLX).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.52% up over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -22.13% lower over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -25.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.