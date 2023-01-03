Is Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) a good stock to buy now?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) is -57.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.55 and a high of $17.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.56% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 30.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.29, the stock is -16.13% and -29.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 5.36% at the moment leaves the stock -40.40% off its SMA200. ALLO registered -59.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.35%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -36.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.76%, and is 3.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) has around 356 employees, a market worth around $860.91M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.23% and -64.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.90%).

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.66M, and float is at 82.54M with Short Float at 36.99%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhavnagri Veer,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Bhavnagri Veer sold 5,602 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $7.53 per share for a total of $42186.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that WITTE OWEN N. (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $17.25 per share for $86250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the ALLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, WITTE OWEN N. (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $17.25 for $86250.0. The insider now directly holds 218,271 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO).

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.52% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 18.89% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -12.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.